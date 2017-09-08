Cheaters Likely To Cheat Again – Research

Related Stories A new study has found that people who cheat are three times likely to do it again.



A study carried out by the Archives of Sexual Behaviour found that people who had been unfaithful in the past were three times more likely to do so again.



The researchers asked the 484 participants in mixed-gender relationships if any of them had sexual relations outside of their relationships, and if they suspected their other half to have done the same.



The report also found that people can forget their own cheating, but are able to remember others very clearly.











