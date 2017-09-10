My Children Won’t Box - Bukom Banku

Related Stories With a remarkable experience as an undefeated boxer in his division, Braimah Issah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, has vowed not to recommend boxing to any of his children even if they opt for it or show prospects of becoming a boxer.



Bukom Banku, now 37, burst into the limelight and became a hero for Ghana when he won bronze in the 1999 All Africa Games in Johannesburg, South Africa, and has since remained undefeated since he turned professional. He has now won 28 fights with 21 coming by way of knockouts.



In an illustrious career spanning for more than 18 years, Bukom Banku has triumphed over household names like Joseph Marwa for the African Boxing Union Light Heavyweight title in 2006, Ugandan Hamza Wandera for the WBO African Lightweight title in 2001 and Pascal Ndombo for the WBO African Cruiserweight title in 2012.



Bukom Banku has also challenged and defeated contenders like Babatunde Lawal and Michael Gbenga of Nigeria and made a name for himself by knocking out fellow countryman, Ayitey Powers, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the most publicised boxing bout in the history of boxing in Ghana. But in an exclusive interview with Today Sports the outspoken pugilist revealed his candid opinion about boxing, stressing that “he would not recommend any of his children to ever engage in the boxing.”



Haven’t been a staunch Muslim from birth, Bukom Banku said none of his eleven children from his three wives will ever wear a boxing glove in their entire lives claiming “they would rather be computer engineers, scientists, accountants, doctors rather than engage in a sport that could physically affect them in the future.”



He continued that “the circumstances that led him into boxing were far from what his children are experiencing now” and, therefore, promised to strive very hard to use the earnings from the sport to cater for his children to become great in the future.



“I went through a lot before I decided to become a boxer. All the money I am making now is just to help them so they won’t get into boxing because boxing is a crazy game. You can go mad,” Bukom Banku warned.



Outlining his preparations for his upcoming fight with Bastie Samir on September 30, 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Bukom Banku revealed that he had already finished training for the fight “because Samir is not a serious boxer, adding that he would not waste his time on him.”



“Bastie Samir challenged me three years ago, and in boxing if someone challenges you, you have to find out the reason why that person is challenging you. Maybe the person has seen your weakness but I want Bastie Samir to know that I’m ready for him. Comparing us, I’m the better boxer and I want him to know that no matter what his efforts in the ring, I will stop him in round six,” Kamoko assured.



When quizzed on his political ambitions after campaigning for former President John Dramani Mahama against sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election, Bukom Banku said he still believes in the political philosophy of former President Dramani Mahama.



However, he affirmed that he will support President Akufo-Addo to achieve his vision “which would inure to the benefit of all Ghanaians.”