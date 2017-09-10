Man Disrupts Daughter’s Wedding Over GHC500 Bride Price

Related Stories A wedding ceremony at Kingdom Witness Chapel in Awutu Breku in the Central region ended abruptly when the father of the bride stormed the church to demand payment of the bride price.



Mohammed Ali claimed the young man had paid half of the GHC1000 he demanded when the couple who have dated for years decided to marry.



Mr. Ali also claimed the man promised to buy him a cloth but has failed to fulfill that too.



The bride price, also known as bride token, is an amount of money or property or wealth paid by the groom or his family to the parents of a woman upon the marriage of their daughter to the groom.



All efforts by pastor of the church, Salifu Tawiah and his elders proved futile as the livid man maintained he would allow the wedding to proceed only when his money has been paid.



Until the bride price or dowry is paid, the man cannot take the woman away as his wife. But Kofi Adjei reported that the family had agreed the young man pay the remaining GHC500 after the lavish wedding ceremony.



But Mohammed Ali who did not agree to the terms decided to disrupt the wedding to ensure the money is paid.



Kofi Adjei said the issue became murkier when sisters of the groom also stormed the church urging their brother to quit the marriage



“Our brother made your daughter who she is so we don’t deserve this disgrace” the young ladies bemoaned.



However, the couple who are madly in love, Kofi Adjei added are still in the church appealing to the pastors to bless their marriage.