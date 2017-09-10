Vehicles With Weight Above 20tons Can’t Use Buipe, Yapei Bridges

Related Stories The Ghana Highway Authority has set load restriction on the Buipe and Yapei bridges on the Kintampo – Tamale trunk road due to the continuous deteriorating condition of the two major bridges.



From now until a major rehabilitation is done, vehicles weighing above 20 tonnes will not be allowed to cross the two bridges, the Authority announced in a statement.



“The allowable load limit on these bridges is now 20 tonnes,” it said.Rehabilitation work on the two bridges, according to the Authority, will start soon, but did not say exactly when, adding once it commences, the two bridges will totally be closed to traffic.



In view of the load limits, mobile axle load weighing vans will be placed at the ends of the two bridges to enforce compliance.



It has consequently suggested alternative routes for vehicles weighing above 20 tonnes. Western corridor: From Accra through Kumasi, Wenchi, Bamboi, and Bole to Wa. Eastern corridor: From Accra trough Tema, Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Oti Damanko, and Bimbila to Yendi.



Central corridor: Accra through Kumasi, Mampong, Ejura, Atebubu and Yendi (by Ferry crossing) to Salaga or Kintampo, through Techiman, Nkoranza, Ejura, Atebubu and Yendi (ferry crossing) to Salaga.



Western/Central corridor: From Takoradi through Tarkwa, Bogosu, Ayamfuri, Dunkwa, Obuasi, Kumasi, Techiman, Wenchi, Bamboi and Bamboi to Wa. “Motorists are advised to adhere to the allowance limit in order to maintain safety on the bridges ahead of the planned rehabilitation works,” it advised.





