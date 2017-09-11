42, Receive State License To Practice As Architects

Related Stories An Induction Ceremony has been held by the Architects Registration Council (ARC) to accept 42 new Architects onto the standing Register of the Council after undertaking the Council’s Professional Practice Examination (PPE).



An important national assignment of the ARC, the Induction Ceremony bridges the academic and professional life of every architect. It climaxes six years of academic qualification at the university, a minimum of two years of post-qualification coaching and apprenticeship under a qualified senior architect, structured seminars and tutorials and finally professional examination, with a minimum pass mark of 60% to gain state licensing.



Theophilus Kofi Attipoe was adjudged the Overall Best Candidate with Jonathan Ebo Quaye and Gloria Baaba Anim occupying the second and third positions respectively.



At the 17th Induction Ceremony held last Tuesday in Accra at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, under the theme: ARCHITECTURE, THE CRITICAL TOOL FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, the Council described the event as reinforcing its commitment to securing a high quality professional training and conduct of Architects; equipping them to provide avant-garde services to clients; ensuring that the Architectural profession maintains its integrity; and that the businesses of practitioners develop and grow.



Registrar of the ARC, Arc. Stella N.D. Arthiabah who reaffirmed this, also added the annual ceremony reminds the Council of how important their work is as policy makers, regulators and promoters of the architectural profession; developing code of conduct, ensuring high quality professional training and crafting the right regime for Architects to deliver a healthy, safe and sustainable built environment to all guided “by our shared values of service with integrity, professionalism and competence”.



Mrs. Arthiabah noted that this year’s theme was carefully chosen observing Architecture as the critical tool for growth, sustainability and nation branding. She argued that a nation’s identity and international reputation is judged by its advancement in technology, good infrastructure, political freedom, tolerance, safety and security, health and education and attractiveness for business (citing the FutureBrand-a global marketing company). “These parameters for branding nations are expressed in and through the work of architects as such raising Ghana’s brand is within our capabilities” she touted.



The ARC, and the Ministry of Works and Housing, she said, will seek strategic partnership and collaboration with other policy makers and the private sector to drive this course. She therefore urged all governments Ministries and the private sector to engage local expertise in architecture and related fields for all projects; stressing that as a body it has enough professionals and technicians with the required skills to achieve successful projects for national development.



The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi who represented the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea as Special Guest informed that as Ghana marks 60 years of a nation the country is still faced with a huge housing deficit of 1.7 million as most housing units are not within the reach of ordinary Ghanaians. He therefore tasked the new Architects to produce housing designs that reflect affordable housing concept using local building materials and a sustainable design that is energy efficient with rain water harvesting facilities to ensure constant supply of water for both domestic and industrial purposes.



He observed that as Government’s policy of One District One Factory has started in earnest it is expected that the ARC, the Rural Housing Department and the Architectural Engineering Services will be on standby to provide technical support towards the successful implementation.



This year’s ceremony, chaired by Arc. Aba Minkah, an astute Architect and management consultant was attended by key stakeholders of the built environment industry. Also present was the former board chairman of the ARC, Arc. H.D.L Yartey and Mr. Solomon A. Asoalla, Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing. Guest Speaker was Prof. S. O. Afram, an accomplished architect and lecturer.



On his part, President of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), Arc. Joseph E. Hayford congratulated the new Architects and asked them to inculcate a habit of truth and excellence in the course of work as he observed the two were lacking in this modern day of practice.



Guest Speaker, Prof. Afram observed the theme as timely, stressing that time was due to outline the importance of architecture to the younger generation and give them adequate training for the Profession to be taken serious as key stakeholders for national development. He encouraged the inductees to continually seek higher academic and Professional status to drive the course. Source: Peacefmonline.com