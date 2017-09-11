Judge Hearing Kofi Adams Fraud Case Recuses Herself

Related Stories Harrieta Jane Akweley Quaye, the judge presiding over the fraud case involving the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has recused herself.



According to the judge, her decision was based on the defense lawyers accusing her of conferring with the prosecution without their knowledge.



Kofi Adams is in court after he was allegedly defrauded by Chief Executive Officer of Kamsak Limited Ghana, Arnold Asante of over GHc 840,000.



The accused person is said to have received the money from Mr. Adams with the intent of using the amount to pre-finance a tires supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa.



An Accra Circuit Court ordered the arrest of Arnold Asante on August 31.



Asante was said to have failed to appear before the court to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretenses.