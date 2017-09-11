SHC To Embark On Nationwide Demolition Exercise

Related Stories The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has served notice it is embarking on massive demolition exercise on its lands nationwide.



It has therefore given all encroachers on its lands up to the end of September 2017 to move out or “face demolition of all such structures without any further notice.”



In the letter of caution, encroachers on the company’s lands at Adenta and Frafraha both suburbs of Accra are being warned to remove all structures before the September deadline.



Below is the letter



To Whom It May Concern Dear Sir / Madam,



Notice For Mass Demolition Exercise To Be Undertaken By State Housing Company Ltd.



Management Of State Housing Company Limited Wishes To Give Notice And Notice Is Hereby Given To All Encroachers (Illegal Structures, Permanent Or Temporal) On The Company’s Land At Adenta And Frafraha To Remove All Such Illegal Structures From The Land By The End Of September 2017 Or Face Demolition Of All Such Illegal Structures Without Any Further Notice To You



Please Take Note And Be Warned Accordingly.



This Notice Is In Respect Of The Plot Of Land At Adenta And Frafraha In The Greater Accra Region Of The Republic Of Ghana Which Was Acquired By An Executive Instrument (E.I. 15) And Assigned To The State Housing Company Ltd By The President Of The Republic Of Ghana And Also Registered At The Lands Commission.



By Management