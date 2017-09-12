Police Seize Over 200 Bags Of Smuggled 'Planting For Food And Jobs' Fertilizers

Library Image Related Stories Over 200 bags of fertilizers meant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s flagship agriculture programme, “Planting for Food and Jobs” have been seized by the Northern Region Police at Saboba in the Northern Region.



DCE of Saboba, Mr. George Binjirini who disclosed this to Adom News said the bag of fertilizers were being smuggled to Togo for higher profit. He explained that, it has become a fruitful business for the smugglers because the fertilizers are subsidized by government.



“Unlike Togo, the price of fertilizer in Ghana is subsidized by government which makes it cheaper and lucrative for smugglers who sell it to other farmers in the sub-region…” He further disclosed that, the program upon commencement sailed smoothly but the involvement of these faceless businessmen corrupted the objectives of the program.



“When the program started things were normal. But we realized business men were smuggling. There are 58 bags already seized at the police yet we intercepted a vehicle also carrying 175 bags at Saboba…” he maintained. Though the police confirmed the arrest, they failed to comment on the matter till investigations are concluded.