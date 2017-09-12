Free SHS: Teachers Will Not Be Left Behind – Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that teachers will also not be left behind as the free secondary education policy is implemented.



As he launched the policy at the West Africa Senior High School in Accra today [Tuesday], the President said quality teacher training was essential to achieving the educational reforms to the fullest.



Committing to the development of teachers would be in line with the latter part of goal 4, target 1 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which notes that free and equitable secondary educations must lead “to relevant and effective learning outcomes.”



“If we are to succeed as a nation and if we accept that education is central to national development, then it is clear that quality teacher training is vital to our nation’s development.”



“It is for this reason that we are committed to teacher professional development through schemes such as Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL),” the President stated. An amount of 70 million pounds has so far been channeled into T-TEL, according to President Akufo-Addo.



The T-TEL is s a four-year government programme to support the implementation of the new policy framework for Pre-Tertiary Teacher Professional Development and Management.



This programme, with support from UK’s department for international development, seeks to transform the delivery of pre-service teacher education in Ghana by improving the quality of teaching and learning in relevant national bodies, institutions and all 40 Colleges of Education.



Aside from this, President Akufo-Addo said teachers will also be uplifted by “the restoration of the teacher training allowance.



He added that it was “part of the comprehensive policy of engendering the production of quality teachers.” These commitments to teachers form part of President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to ensure that the Free SHS programme does not compromise quality education in the country.