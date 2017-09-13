Govt. To Upgrade 42 Public SHSs To Model Schools - Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Government aims to upgrade 42 existing public Senior High Schools into model schools.



This will form part of efforts by the government to improve the quality of education as it rolls out its flagship Free Senior High School Policy.



Delivering his speech at the launch of the programme at the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS) at Adenta, President Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to reintroducing the policy of upgrading senior high schools to model schools as was begun during the tenure of former President Kufuor.



“Government, as we have done under the administration of that outstanding Ghanaian statesman, the former President HE John Agyekum Kufuor, intends to pursue the policy of upgrading 42 existing SHS to model senior high schools as was the case of WASS” he stressed adding that “we believe this is an important step to ensuring quality education”.



He also disclosed the inclusion of technical and vocational skills education into the Free SHS policy noting that it is crucial for the industrial growth agenda of the country



“Technical and vocational skills are crucial to our industrialisation agenda and we are committed to making them attractive to young people. The Free SHS policy will cover pupils who gain admission into technical and vocational and agricultural institutions” the President stated



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at Okuapeman SHS earlier this year, spelt out fees that would be absorbed by the Government under the Free SHS Policy.



The President said apart from the tuition fees, which is already free, other fees would be scrapped including admission fees, library fees, science centre fees and computer laboratory fees.



The government is also giving free textbooks, free boarding fees and meals, and absorbing the examination fees, utility levies. The day students will get a free hot meal a day.