Chief Chases Out Land-guards

Related Stories CHIEF of Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Ofei III, has declared war on land guards who have been terrorising residents and destroying properties in the area.



Nii Ofei also vowed to make Kokrobite a ‘no-go’ area for all persons operating as land-guards within the catchment area.



Addressing a press conference last Monday, Nii Ofei III warned the land-guards to stop visiting mayhem on the stool and innocent residents who have acquired lands and properties legally from Kokrobite.



“We are sending this strong message to land-guards who have been recruited by some irresponsible and illegitimate persons from other jurisdictions to go back to where they came from or else they will soon incur our wrath,” the chief warned.



Nii Ofei III pointed out that the sledge hammer and crowbars wielding land-guards recently carried out an illegal demolition of buildings and other properties running into millions of Ghana cedis.



“Their mode of operation is to lay claim to some tract of lands that have not been developed in the area. But it’s about time we told the land-guards that enough was enough,” Nii Ofei III further warned.



He, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to help stop the growing menace of land-guards in the country.