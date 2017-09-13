Laundry Boy Remanded For Having Anal Sex With Female Minor

Related Stories Kweku Twum, a 20 year old laundry boy, has appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra for allegedly having anal sex with a six year old girl at Dome a suburb of Accra.



Twum, charged with defilement has however pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Quaye has remanded Twum into Police custody to re-appear on September 28.



Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that, the complainant was a hair stylist at Parakuo Estate at Dome and the mother of the victim.



According to Chief Inspector Atimbire; Twum has been visiting the complainant and her family regularly and often times take his meals there.



The prosecution said on September 2, this year at about 20:00 hours during one of his usual visits to the complainant, the accused was sent on an errand to a commodity shop within the vicinity and he took the victim along.



Prosecution said Twum kept long in returning, adding for more than 30 minutes. The complainant therefore decided to follow up but as soon as she stepped out of her room, she met the accused and the victim.



According to prosecution immediately, Twum left the complainant’s place, she detected that there were some abnormality in the way the victim walked so she examined the victim.



During examination, the prosecutor said the complainant found out that the victim’s pant was wet and some creamy like liquid suspected to be semen was also in her pant.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said during persistent questioning, the victim revealed that the accused person took her to a kiosk and had sex with her through her anus.



The complainant said the complainant proceeded to the Achimota Police Station and reported the matter and a medical form was issued to her to send the victim to the hospital.



On September 5, this year, the matter was referred to Tesano Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the accused was nabbed by the Police after the endorsed medical form was given to them.