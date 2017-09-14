Minister Interacts With ‘My First Day In School’ Pupils

Related Stories Mr Ishmael Ashittey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister on Wednesday advised students to learn hard to become responsible persons in future.



Mr Ashittey gave the advice when he and his entourage visited some selected schools in Accra to observe the annual celebration of “My First Day in School”.



He said government has identified education as critical in the building of a cohesive and prosperous country, whose children, and young people, would be equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and aptitudes to compete with the best in the world.



The Regional Minister urged teachers to do their best in teaching and mentoring the school children since they contributed significantly to the success of the children.



Mr Ashittey advised the teachers to be more innovative in teaching the children, especially at the creche and lower primary levels.



He appealed to the teachers to make the school a home for the kids so that even when they were sick, they would still have the urge to be in school.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, presented pencils, erasers, biscuits, and drinks to the new pupils in each of the schools visited to keep them motivated to study hard.



He urged parents not to shirk their responsibilities towards their children but to ensure that the children had good education, which ensured their future success.



The Regional Minister and his entourage visited the Garrison Primary and Junior High School in Burma Camp; Air Force Special Creche Nursery and Kindergarten, Burma Camp; La Salem Presby Basic School; Flagstaff House Basic School; and Grey Memorial Basic School.



The entourage included Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs Gladys Man Dedey, the Municipal Chief Executive for La Dadekotopon, Dr Peter Attafuah, Greater Accra Regional Director of Ghana Education Service.