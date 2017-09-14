Mobile Money Vendor Collapses Over Scam

Related Stories The entire Nkotompo Township in Sekondi was thrown into a state of shock yesterday evening when news went round that an MTN mobile money vendor named Emmanuel Dadzie had allegedly collapsed after falling victim to a mobile money scam.



According to reports, a thirty-seven (37) year old Mena Ekua, went to the vendor and asked him to transfer GHC2,000 to three different contacts.



When the vendor demanded for his money from Mena Ekua, she told him that the person he transferred the money to called her and introduced himself as Manager of MTN, and told her that she had won a raffle so she should make that transaction after which the vendor would give the prize to her.



The vendor collapsed immediately upon hearing this explanation from the woman.



He was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.



Mother of the victim, Madam Aba told Empire News that even though the family of Mena Ekua have agreed to pay the money, the Sekondi police has taken over the case.



Statement has been taken from Mena Ekua and has since been granted bail.