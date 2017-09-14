Female Cocoa Farmer Commends Government For Implementing Free Education Programme

Related Stories A 40-year old cocoa farmer from Akim Takyimang in the Eastern Region, Madam Joyce Yanteh, has commended the Government for implementing the Free Senior High School educational programme in the face of continued criticisms from some section of the society.



She therefore appealed to Government to ignore whatever criticisms that would be directed to it in connection with the programme, and rather initiate more programmes to complete all school building projects initiated by the former Government in good time to resolve the accommodation challenges confronting the free education system.



Madam Yanteh, popularly called ‘obaapa,’ was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, at the North Campus of the University of Education, Winneba, after accompanying her 20-year-old daughter to the University to fulfil her admission formalities.



She described the free SHS programme as the greatest relieve government has offered parents and guardians and charged them to impress upon their beneficiary children to take their lessons seriously to enable them to derive maximum benefits from the system.



Asked why she decided to accompany her daughter to the University to complete the necessary formalities for her admission in spite of her busy farming activities, Madam Yanteh said she wanted her action to serve as a source of inspiration to her daughter to study hard.



Madam Yanteh reminded parents and guardians of beneficiaries of the free education system that, it was only when their wards chalked excellent and came out with appreciable results after their three-year Senior Secondary School term that the policy would become meaningful to the nation.



She said that the fulfillment of Nana Addo`s promise calls for total and collective involvement of every citizen, irrespective of politician affiliations towards the implementation of this programme.



Madam Yanteh appealed to all educational directors, particularly those charged with the responsibility of ensuring the orderly and smooth running of the system, not to do anything that would thwart its total success so that every child qualified to benefit from the programme could enjoy the system without any frustration.