Pastor Orders Church Members To Kiss His Feet To Receive Blessings

Related Stories Each time you hear something bizarre coming from the church, then it mostly coming from an African church. From pastors taking a selfie with God to charging congregation for prayers, it all mostly come from Africa.



Photos of church members kissing the feet of their pastor have surfaced online and receiving massive criticisms from all and sundry.



According to the comments on the photos, the pastor revealed to his congregation that he is about to literally walk to heaven and in order for the congregation to receive blessings when he get’s there, they need to kiss his feet.



The photos which you can see attached show both men and men kissing the feet of the pastor whiles he sits comfortably on his sofa in his church.



