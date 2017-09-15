Alleged Witches Reintegrated Into Various Communities

Related Stories A total of 286 alleged witches at five alleged witches’ camps in the Northern Region have been reintegrated into their various communities to reclaim their self-worth and enjoy their fundamental freedoms, Dr Alhusein Zakaria, Chairman of Reintegration Committee (RC) has said.



Dr Zakaria, who announced this at a press conference in Tamale on Thursday, said the reintegration of the alleged witches into their communities formed part of an ongoing effort towards the closure of all the five alleged witches’ camps in the region to secure the freedom of inmates.



The RC comprises state and civil society organizations including Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Department of Gender, ActionAid Ghana and traditional authorities spearheading efforts to reintegrate the alleged witches as well as close the camps.



Dr Zakaria said the RC was working to promote the reintegration of 45 per cent of alleged witches and wizards from the camps to their communities by the year 2021 and 40 per cent reduction in the number of alleged witches sent to the camps.



The current population of alleged witches at the five alleged witches’ camps stands at 72 at Gambaga in the East Mamprusi District, 182 at Ngani camp in the Yendi Municipality, 41 at Kpatinga and 33 at Nabuli camps in the Gusheigu District, and 86 at Kukuo camp in the Nanumba South District.



Dr Zakaria said there are some difficulties being experienced “with the public embracing the reintegration concept because of the deep rooted belief in witchcraft” and this is besides the funding constraints being experienced.



He said the RC was working to increase the economic status of alleged witches and wizards and camp owners by the year 2019 and stop all forms of exploitation of alleged witches by camp owners.



He cautioned individuals and other organizations from peddling falsehood about events at the alleged witches’ camps in the region.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Emmanuel Horlortu, Northern Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, called on members of communities to respect the rights of others and avoid sending old women to such camps on the allegation of witchcraft practice.