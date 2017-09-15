PHOTOS: HIV Positive Man Defiles His 11-Year-Old Daughter

Related Stories A 37-year-old HIV positive man from Uganda was arrested for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old twin daughter.



Salongo Christopher Kityo, a fisherman operating at Gerenge landing site, in Nalugala Parish, Katabi Town Council was allegedly caught in the act by his 26-year-old wife Lydia Namiiro, after she had just returned home from a vigil in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to find Kityo drunk and stark naked.



According to New Vision UG, the victim narrated to her mother Namiiro, the ordeal she suffered from her father. Shocked by the findings, she immediately informed one of the security guards in the village who in turn contacted the Office in charge of Mpala Police Post, Joseph Ssekitoleko.



Before Police arrival, an angry mob had already beaten Kityo beyond recognition and leaving him for medical attention. He was later taken away to the Entebbe General Hospital for treatment before being taken to Mpala Police Post.



Namiiro told the police that her little daughters confided in her that their father has always sexually molesting them. She also claimed that her sex-addict husband also defiled their eldest daughter and infected her with HIV.



“Even our eldest girl who was born HIV negative, later contracted the virus and she is currently on ARVs courtesy of her dad,” narrated Namiiro adding that Kityo refused to start anti-retroviral treatment.



When asked to comment on the allegations, Kityo denied defiling his daughter claiming that his wife carefully planned the whole incident in order to grab his plot of land.



Mr. Joseph, the officer in charge of Mpala Police Post condemned the act and revealed that Kityo will be charged with aggravated defilement under SD Ref: 07/1/09/2017.