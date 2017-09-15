Chop Box Dealers Make Brisk Business… Over Free SHS

Related Stories The implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not only enhanced education but boosted the sale of chop box and other items that students take to school.



Parents and guardians in the city were seen patronizing items such as mattresses, chop box and trunks in large quantities on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The paper gathered that the high patronage of the items was due to the implementation of the free SHS programme by President Akufo-Addo.



Some of the dealers of chop box in the city, including one Kwaku Marfo, said he surprised about the high level of patronage of the chop box.



According to him, “It is true that we usually make good sales when schools reopen, but this year has been amazing and I am even surprised. A lot of students are going to school this year and this has increased the sale of chop box in recent times.”



Auntie Beatrice, who sells mattresses at the Roman Hill area, said she has been making brisk business this week because of the free SHS programme.”



Without mincing words, she said President Akufo-Addo deserves praise, adding that “dealers of student mattresses are also beneficiaries of the free SHS.”



Chop Box Price Increased



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the price of chop box has been increased by about 100 percent in Kumasi and nearby areas.



The chop box was sold at GH¢25, but the paper gathered that it had been increased to a staggering GH¢50 and yet people bought many.



The paper gathered that the sharp increase in the price was due the introduction of the free SHS policy by government.