SEX POSITIONS…Check Out The Most DANGEROUS

It may be regarded as one of the most basic and unexotic sex positions but missionary is actually one of the most dangerous, according to doctors.



In a new study called the 'relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture' from the International Journal of Impotence Research, doctors analysed which sex positions were the most dangerous for men.



The study found that 'doggy style' sex is the most dangerous, with 41 per cent of cases of penile fracture occurring as a result of using the position.



Missionary, with the man on top, was in second place, as the cause behind 25 per cent of penile fracture cases, followed by sex with the woman on top in third.



Despite being one of the more popular positions, 'doggy style' can lead to the unsuspecting man hitting a woman's pelvic bone, causing it to potentially snap.



Tracey Cox told MailOnline: 'I see why this is the most dangerous of the three – especially if it’s done at the end of the bed.



'All it takes is for him to thrust enthusiastically and her to shift position a little and next thing, he’s fallen out and about to hit the hard end of the bed with force.



'Stop it happening to you by taking firm hold of her hips to make sure she stays in position.



'You’re also safer doing this position on the floor rather than with something hard in front of you.'



She understands why the woman being on top can cause complications, explaining: 'If things get lusty and she leans too far forward or too far back and he has a full erection, it can bend the penis into angles that it isn’t supposed to go.'



Tracey was, however, surprised by missionary being included, saying: 'Missionary isn’t a position I’d classify as remotely dangerous so am perplexed as to how it made it on the list.



'But if he accidentally pulled out and thrust hard against a hard floor, it could cause a fracture.'



The researchers who worked on the study included R Barros, L Schulze, A A Ornellas, L Koifman and L A Favorito.



They noted that doggy style sex and missionary could cause equally serious penile fracture, while the woman being on top was the least dangerous.



They said: 'We do not observe differences between the severity of the penile fracture between the "doggy style" and "man-on-top", but the "doggy style" had more severity of penile fracture when compared with "woman-on-top".'













