Sammi Awuku Hints Of New Direction For YEA

The new Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Mr. Sammi Awuku, has assured Ghanaians that under the tenure of the newly constituted Board, YEA will see a new life, new focus and new direction in its operations and service delivery.



According to Mr. Awuku, the new Board will provide clear direction to management with a revolutionary verve towards transforming YEA and positioning it as the foremost agency for youth employment in the country.



Mr. Awuku, who is also the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, was speaking during the inauguration of the YEA Board in Accra, September 15, 2017.



“As a board, we are determined to ensure every Ghanaian youth gets a fair opportunity of being employed by the agency,” he said.



“We will not discriminate on the basis of one's colour, religion, political persuasion or economic status. We shall rigorously encourage participation of youth with special needs (physically challenged or disabled) whom because of their circumstances are not gainfully employed in any venture.”



Mr. Awuku also acknowledged the challenges ahead, especially due to the past record of the YEA. “It is public knowledge that this noble institution has been popular for all the wrong reasons in recent times. The institution became a vehicle for crony capitalism, grandiose looting and exploitation to the disgust of many,” he said.



The new Board Chairman, however, expressed optimism, stating that, the Board, will aggressively lead the rebranding of YEA to give it a new image and help management deliver on its core mandate.



“We can only achieve this by ridding YEA off any corruptible tendencies. We, therefore, intend as a matter of priority to critically tackle the institutional corruption and rot that has become endemic within the YEA setup,” he stated.



Members of the Board are: Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong who represents management on the Board, Lawyer Bright Wireko Brobbey, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations. Other members include Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri (AG. CEO of the National Youth Authority) and a Forensic auditor, Mr James Quarshie.