Oppong Nkrumah Awards 200 Students Scholarship

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has awarded scholarships to 200 students in his constituency.



The scholarships form part of the Oppong Nkrumah Education and Skills Development Programme.



The lawmaker charged the students to take advantage of the scholarships to study hard to become good citizens to help in the development of the constituency and the country at large.



The students, who expressed appreciation, promised to study hard to give back to the community.