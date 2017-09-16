U.S Embassy Opens Full Scholarship For Mandela Leadership

Related Stories The United States Embassy is encouraging young leaders to apply for the 2018 Mandela Washington Fellowship, which opened from September 13 to October 11, 2017.



A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the U.S Embassy and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said the application for the Fellowship would close at exactly 1600 hours on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.



It urged interested persons to visit https://yali.state.gov/washington-fellowship/apply/ for the necessary clarification.



The statement said the opportunity was opened to all accomplished young African leaders from 25 to 35 years and, thus, encouraged women, persons with disabilities and those living in smaller towns and rural areas to apply.



The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), which was launched by President Barack Obama in 2010 to support young African leaders as they spur growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa.



In 2018 the Fellowship will provide up to 700 outstanding young leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa with the opportunity to improve their skills at a U.S. higher education institution.



Each Mandela Washington Fellow takes part in a six-week academic and leadership institute at a U.S university or college in one of three tracks: Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, or Public Management. The programmes will start in mid-June 2018.



Successful applicants must have proven record of leadership and accomplishment in public service, business and entrepreneurship, or civic engagement, and demonstrate commitment to public or community service, volunteerism, or mentorship.



The applicant must also demonstrate the ability to work cooperatively in diverse groups and respect the opinions of others, must have strong social and communication skills, an energetic, positive attitude, demonstrate knowledge, interest and professional experience in the sector/track selected and a commitment to return home and apply the leadership skills and training to benefit Ghana.