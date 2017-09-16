Court Remands Teacher For Vandalizing YEA's Property

Related Stories An Arabic teacher with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), who together with 21 others vandalized the property of the Agency over unpaid allowances, has been remanded in prison by the Nsuta Circuit Court.



Abdulai Abdul-Rahman pleaded not guilty to the offence and was ordered to make his next appearance on Thursday, September 28.



Police Chief Inspector James Obeng, told the court, presided by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo, that incident happened on Tuesday, September 09.



The accused and his fugitive colleagues have been engaged by the YEA in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality and have over the past seven months not received their allowances.



They had been invited on the day of the incident by the Evaluation Officer to bring their appointment letters and e-zwich cards to the municipal office for rectification of some errors that had been detected.



The prosecution said when they got to place, they were informed that the officer had been called to Kumasi for an emergency meeting and this angered them.



They vandalized two laptop computers, printer and some vital documents, broke 56 louvre blades, office furniture and plastic chairs.



A report was made to the police and they managed to arrest Abdul-Rahman while the others escaped.