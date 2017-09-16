Major Mahama’s Death: One More Suspect Grabbed

Related Stories One more suspect has been put before an Accra District Court for his involvement in the death of Major Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi.



Emmanuel Boadu, a brick layer, was arrested at Elubo in the Western Region on September 12, this year by the Police.



At the District Court in Accra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah prayed the court to remand the accused person into Police custody.



Boadu is expected to reappear in Court on September 25 with other suspects who are facing the charge of murder.



At the last sitting on Thursday, September 7, all the 20 accused persons were present, made up of 19 males and a female. So far 21 people are now standing trial.



Major Mahama was on a national assignment at Denkyira Obuasi when on May 29, where he was lynched by some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he had a pistol in his back pocket.



The mob ignored his consistent plea that, he was an officer of the Ghana Army.