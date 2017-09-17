Stop Sabotaging President’s Free SHS Policy

Related Stories Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll, the Paramount Chief of Tema, has decried a trend of extortions in second cycle institutions in the wake of the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy by government.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his Palace over the weekend, Nii Tema said, those “throwing spanners into the works” of the programme were saboteurs and nation wreckers.



“They should stop sabotaging this good initiative by President Nana Akufo-Addo. This is a policy that would bring great blessing to this country and so those trying to draw us back are enemies of the people.”



Nii Adjei Kraku’s lament comes in the wake of the Education Ministry’s reported dismissal of two Head teachers and the interdiction of nine others for allegedly extorting monies from students in spite of the roll out of the Free SHS.



A total of nine others were interdicted, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwaah, announced at a press conference on Thursday.



Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll applauded the GES’ swift execution of the disciplinary action saying it is a good message to others that the government is not joking with the interest of the people.



“I will urge the government to continue to police the implementation of the policy so that it really becomes the blessing that it is supposed to be,” Nii Tema said.



He also thanked all institutions who are helping and encouraging the implementation of the policy, singling out Stanbic Bank for praise for making its staff wear SHS uniforms to work in show of support for the policy.



“I hope beyond wearing school uniforms, Stanbic will also contribute financially towards the sustenance of the policy,” Nii Tema said.



Tema Manste commended the Fishing harbour branch Manager for his good works saying that “he had made the place a destination for Ghanaians looking for a place to bank.”