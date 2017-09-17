Lawrence Tetteh Pays Courtesy Call On Okyenhene

Related Stories Dr Lawrence Tetteh, World Renowned Evangelist, has paid a courtesy call on Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the King of Akyem Abuakwa in his palace in Kyebi in the Eastern Region.



The visit formed part of activities of the “Okyeman for Christ” crusade which began on the 15th and slated to end on 17thSeptember.



The Okyenhene, who received the delegation, gave a brief history of the Kingdom and the immense contribution played by the three past Moderators of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to national development- and these are “Reverend Godfred Kwadwo Sintim-Misa, Very Reverend Yaw Frimpong-Manso and Reverend A.A Berko”.



He said Okyeman is the bedrock of the country’s politics birthing three of the ‘big six’ who led the nation’s independence struggle.



He said the current President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, and Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Minister for Works and Housing, all hail from Kyebi.



Dr Lawrence Tetteh, at a crusade with the Okyenhene and his wife in attendance, preached a message under the theme: God Will Do a New Thing”, said God is capable of transforming all situations and making people realise their expectations in a miraculous way.



Indeed miracles were reported at the heavily attended event.