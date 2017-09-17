Afflictions Are Blessings In Disguise – Archbishop Duncan Williams

Related Stories The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has asserted that challenges and afflictions are meant to prepare believers for greater responsibilities.



He made this assertion while delivering a sermon during Sunday service.



“One of the problems with believers is, because you do right, because you are doing the right thing, you find it difficult to understand why you should be afflicted. They want to make sense of why they are doing the right things and yet they are being afflicted. You never know what you are capable of until you face a challenge”, he said.



He added that believers tend to associate their afflictions with past, as well as future sins.



He preached that they examine themselves to try and connect their lifestyle with their challenges.



“So whenever you face afflictions, the first that happens to you is a shock. They start examining themselves. It’s good. Then they start confessing known and unknown sins. Even sins they are yet to commit they start confessing them”, he added.