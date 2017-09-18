I Don't Wrestle With Pigs In Their Pens ~ Alhassan Suhuyini

Related Stories Various news portals were awash with a news item about Hon. William Quaitoo, a deputy minister of agriculture over some comments he passed deemed to be ethnocentric.



In the said comments which courtesy coupled with decency would not permit their repetition, the deputy minister's comments pained the people in the three northern regions, giving many a people from the zone the impetus to rain condemnations on the soft-spoken deputy minister.



Despite the fact that he rendered an unqualified apology for the guff, his remorsefulness was overlooked, and was bastardized the more. The culmination of these series of events was his letter to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuo-Addo, resigning from his position.



It would be recollected vividly that opposition elements, especially NDC MPs who hail from the three Northern regions were very vociferous with their attacks on the deputy minister, and one such MP was Alhassan Suhuyini. The ferocious manner in which he heaped insults upon the beleaguered deputy minister for agriculture cannot be easily forgotten.



It is therefore strange that Holier than thou Alhassan Suhuyini, the apostle of decent language, has called a fellow human being, a Ghanaian from the Brong Ahafo Region, a Southerner, a pig.



This unfortunate incident was precipitated by a harmless question the gentleman asked him to mention an intervention whose stature could rival the rolled out Free SHS policy, and in his response, Suhuyini referred to him as a pig, and would not respond to such people.



For someone who was shouting at the top of his voice to have his fellow Member of Parliament guillotined over comments, as unfortunate as they sounded, apologized profusely for, to now turn around to refer to his fellow Ghanaian a pig is not only repugnant but also irresponsible, and must be condemned by the very people who joined him in castrating William Quaitoo.



This uncouth behaviour ought to be condemned by all and sundry, as it casts a slur on the integrity of the House of Parliament, especially, when same happened and was widely castigated and the expectation being that a reoccurrence of that incident or anything similar to it would not rear its ugly head.