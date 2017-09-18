Lecturers Defy UTAG Strike Order

library image Related Stories Most of the lecturers in the country are not abiding by the order from the executives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to go on strike.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG has directed its members nationwide to withdraw their teaching services from today, 18th September, 2017, in solidarity with their counterparts at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).



UTAG gave a one-week ultimatum to all stakeholders to resolve the issue, indicating that the situation after the ultimatum would inform NEC’s decision to review its position at the upcoming UTAG Congress to be held on September 22, 2017.



“It is our firm belief that the issue at the UEW is an attack on academic freedom and thus affects all public universities in Ghana,” it said in a statement signed by its National President, Dr Harry K. Agbanu.



However, according to a member of the association, Dr Isaac Brako, some of the lecturers are still lecturing.



Speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5FMs mid-day news on Monday, September 18, Dr Brako said: “Most of us are not following that directive to strike; we are busily working for the country. The point is we did not vote for the executives to be providing text message governance for the association. We are not kids where the executives will be communicating such a decision to us through text messages. We did not vote for text message leadership and so we are not following that order to strike, we are in the classroom teaching.”