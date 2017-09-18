‘Sacked Pentecost SHS Headmaster On Hunger Strike’

Related Stories Dismissed headmaster of the Pentecost Senior High School, Wisdom Blazu is reportedly on hunger strike.



According to Nicholas Folie Mensah who is Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association of the school, Mr. Blazu since he was relieve off his post by Ghana Education Service has been left traumatized.



In an interview on Adom News, he said the embattled headmaster has refused to eat and cries uncontrollably when the issue is raised. “I visited the headmaster and the wife said he has refused to eat. He even refused to see me and I think it’s a big blow to his family” he revealed.



The headmaster of Pentecost SHS, Wisdom Blazu and Assistant headmaster of Daffour SHS, Rev. S.P Eleworkor were sacked by the Ghana Education Service.