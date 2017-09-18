Adaklu DCE To Audit All Contracts

Related Stories Mr. Phannel K. Donkor, the Adaklu District Chief Executive has said the Assembly would conduct forensic audit of all contracts awarded by the past regime.



He said all payment vouchers, memos and documents would also be audited following demands by people claiming to have executed contracts for the Assembly without documents.



Mr Donkor who was delivering his maiden address at the second ordinary session of the Adaklu District Assembly at Waya, said in view of the above, no new contract would be awarded by the Assembly this year.



The DCE was also not happy with the procurement arrangement of the Assembly and directed the District Co-ordinating Director to as a matter of urgency form a procurement committee comprising the Administration, Works, Budget and Planning Units of the Assembly.



He said another worrying development was the Assembly’s engagement of consultants for projects such as classroom blocks and Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds for which the Assembly was indebted to the tune of 82,106.51 Ghana Cedis while its Works Department staff was idle.



Mr. Donkor said though he would run an open door administration, he would not tolerate absenteeism and lateness, which he said was rampant among the staff of the Assembly.



He said the District would provide 800 acres of land for the cultivation of cassava, and that a District Centre for Agriculture Commerce and Technology would be established to oversee the implementation of the Government’s “One District- One Factory” initiative.



The DCE said the Assembly generated 148,544.60 Ghana Cedis representing 57.48 per cent of the projected 258,400.60 Ghana Cedis at the end of the second quarter of 2017.



The Assembly also received 277,285.44 Ghana Cedis as its share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and 59,678.88 Ghana Cedis Member of Parliament (MP) Common Fund for the last quarter of 2016, whiles 328,879.17 Ghana Cedis was also received for the first quarter of 2017 for the District Assembly Common Fund.