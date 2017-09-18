4 Foods You Need To Start Eating For Longer Eyebrows

Related Stories Most women dream of long and thick eyelashes, unfortunately, the case isn't so for most ladies.

Eyelashes, just like any other body part, need vitamins and nutrients to keep it strong and healthy.

Eating a healthy diet that promotes hair growth can solve this problem in few weeks.



Save money on cosmetics and time, add these foods to your everyday meals.



Salmon



We all know the countless health benefits salmon provides. But did you know that regular consumption of salmon promotes hair growth?



Salmon is a good source of omega 3 fatty acids which promote hair growth. It is also rich in protein and fish oil, both of which are known to help in keeping hair healthy. Prepare your favorite local recipes with salmon for longer and fuller eyelashes.



Milk



Why is milk important for a healthy lifestyle? Well, most women add milk to their diet because it is rich in folic acid that prevents hair loss and helps in making them grow longer.



Beans



This is good news for the waakye lovers. Beans are rich in iron and protein. These nutrients help your hair including your eyelashes grow to longer faster.



Eggs



If you want to slim down, never skip breakfast. Highly nutritious and affordable, adding eggs to your meals has many beauty benefits which include hair growth. Eggs are rich in the B vitamin biotin and protein essential for hair growth and healthy scalp.



Try these egg recipes below every day to achieve longer more beautiful eyelashes.