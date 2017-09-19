Prisoners Beat Gay Suspects At Kumasi Central Prison

Related Stories Inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons that engage in sodomy are unusually beaten by their angry colleagues severely, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.



The gay inmates are usually saved by alert prison officers.



Supt Cephas Nuwordu, Officer in-charge of Kumasi Central Prisons Infirmary, who made disclosure, said “some of the beatings are very serious.”



There are reports that sodomy is very common in most prison facilities, not only in Ghana but the world over.



In some instances, it is alleged that strong inmates forcibly have anal sex with the weak inmates against their will.



Supt Nuwordu told the media that the Kumasi Central Prisons frowns on sodomy.



“There are some instances whereby some of the inmates try in vain to have anal sex in the prisons. In all those instances, the suspects are spotted on time by their angry colleagues who unleash mayhem on them,” he disclosed.



Supt Nuwordu said “they usually beat the suspects to the pulp and they are usually saved by the officers.”



This came to light when the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, toured the Kumasi Central Prisons on Friday morning.



The minister, who is also the MP for Subin, also donated food items such as rice, cooking oil and sugar to the inmates.



Supt Nuwordu said the management of the Kumasi Central Prisons abhors the practice of sodomy in the facility so they have implemented strategies to fight it.



According to him, an anti-sodomy team, which is made up of prisoners, had been formed to stop the practice.



“We have formed the Cell Police, whose main duties are to ensure that acts such as sodomy and other illegal acts do not happen in the facility.”



The Cell Police, Supt Nuwordu, said keeps an eagle eye on all the inmates and they quickly raise alarm when they see people engage in sodomy and other bad things.



The Kumasi Central Prisons Infirmary boss noted that the formation of the Cell Police has ensured the maintenance of law and order in the prisons.