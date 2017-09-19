Man Cracks Open Egg To Find Second, Smaller Egg

Related Stories A Chinese man cracked open an egg that he purchased from a market to discover something unusual and unexpected — a second egg.



A video recorded Monday in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, shows the man’s neighbors gathered in his home to gawk at the small egg, complete with its own shell, that the man discovered when he cracked open a larger egg he bought at a local market.



The man, surname Zheng, said his neighbors were fascinated with the curious discovery and continued to stream into his home under late at night.



Zheng said experts told him the curious egg-within-an-egg might have resulted from the hen being frightened or stressed at the time.



He said the egg was edible.





Source: UPI.com