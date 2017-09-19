Walewale: Robbers Kill One Person, Injure 3 Others

Related Stories One person was killed while three others sustained gunshot wounds when armed robbers attacked a mobile phone and money transfer shop at Walewale, the capital of the West Mamprusi District Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Osman Sulemana, a Kumasi based businessman who was hit by a stray bullet whilst passing by.



The three who sustained gunshot wounds have been identified as Amandu Awudu, Amadu Majeeb, both shop attendants and Adam Sulemana, the owner of the shop.



They sustained gunshot wounds on the chest and legs respectively and are on admission at the Walewale Government Hospital.



The shop that was attacked according to the police also deals in television sets and decoders’ aside the mobile phones and the mobile money transfer.



According to the police the robbers took away some unspecified amount of money.



The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. John Anane told Graphic Online that the incident happened between7 and 8pm and that the armed robbers stormed the place firing indiscriminately into the air.



He said the shop owner, Adam Sulemana upon seeing the robbers took to his heels through the Walewale market but he was shot by the robbers while running away while the two shop attendants were also shot by the robbers who were in the shop and made away with some unspecified amount of money.



DSP Anane said the police have increased their presence in the area since Monday night and have launched a manhunt for the suspects as part of investigations.