Thanks For Free SHS But Cut Fuel Prices - Drivers

Francis Appiah, Public Relations Officer for the Drivers and Car Owners Association of Ghana, has pleaded with the Akufo-Addo-led government to reduce the cost of fuel products in the country.



According to him, although the drivers are happy with the implementation of pro-poor policies, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, the rate at which fuel prices are increasing is affecting their businesses.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM on Tuesday, September 19 Mr Appiah said: “We can never stand somewhere on this planet and say that we are not grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the good works he is doing for us, especially with the implementation of the Free SHS programme.



“We were in this country when some governments prioritised buying V8 Land Cruisers for chiefs and friends with our oil money, but this government has come to use that oil money to provide us with Free SHS, making it possible for all drivers, whether we have the money or not, to benefit from and so we thank President Akufo-Addo. He is a listening government.



“But we will plead with him to also reduce the fuel prices for us. It is a huge burden on us and is really affecting our work and so we plead with the government to also reduce the cost of the fuel prices.”





