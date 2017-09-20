Two To Be Flogged For Having Sex In A Public Toilet

Library Image Related Stories A 25-year-old man and his fiancée have been found guilty by traditional leaders in the Brong Ahafo Region for having sex in a public toilet.



The man identified as Appiah Solomon and his fiancée, Ama Felicia who were found having sex in the female section will be flogged in public to serve as a deterrent for others.



According to an eyewitness who was speaking to rainbow radio, one Maame Serwaa was attending nature's call when she saw Appiah Solomon coming out and so she asked him why he used the female section instead of the male.



As Maame Serwaa was interrogating Appiah she saw Ama Felicia also coming out from the same spot Appiah came from.



When the two realised the issue was becoming serious, they confessed to having sex in the toilet, Maame Serwaa subsequently reported the two to the traditional authorities where they were charged for indecent behavior punishable by flogging.