Jealous Lover Elopes After Killing Girl At Mamprobi

Related Stories A 25-year-old trader was strangled to death by her lover after a misunderstanding ensued between them at Mamprobi Akoshie Junction, Accra.



Lydia Amor, a native of Navrongo in the Upper East Region, was discovered in her rented single room by two co-tenants in an unconscious state after the fight.



She was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The unidentified lover, according to neigbours, bolted with a torn shirt after committing the crime on Monday dawn.



It is unclear why he took such action but residents suspect infidelity.



The Mamprobi Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.



A neighbor secretly took the picture of the suspect after the act.



The District Commander, DSP George Asare, when contacted, said the report was lodged with the police around 7am Monday by two co-tenants.



According to the neighbors, they heard an unusual noise in the room of the deceased, who lived alone that Monday dawn and came out to find out what was amiss.



They saw the suspect, believed to be in his early 30s, coming out of the room of the deceased.



“One of the neighbors said he actually called the gentleman to find out who he was, and what was happening, but the suspect took to his heels upon seeing other tenants.



The neigbours gave him a chase but later abandoned him.



The neigbours said they forcibly opened the door and saw the lady lying on the floor.



She was quickly rushed to the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital.



DSP Asare therefore called on individuals to assist in apprehending the suspect.



Meanwhile, reports indicated that the deceased lived with her auntie at Assin Fosu before relocating to Accra a year ago.



She used to live with her cousin in the room and when the cousin got married recently, she moved to her husband’s house, according to reports.