How To Spot Girls Who Are Gold Diggers So You Can Avoid Them

Library Image Related Stories Unfortunately, there are girls who are gold diggers out there. They only want your money and don’t give a shit about you. Here’s how to spot them.



There are a lot of crappy people in the world. It’s just the life we live in. That being said, some of the worst are people you use you. People might use you for a number of reasons but girls who are gold diggers only want one very specific thing. And they’re too lazy to earn it themselves.



What is a gold digger?



For those of you who are unfamiliar with this term, no worries. A gold digger is simply someone who uses another for their money. Usually, these are girls who only want to be with a guy so he’ll buy her nice things. However, it can also be a guy. That’s just not nearly as common.



You should never let someone use you for any reason

No matter what it is, you should never tolerate someone using you. Even if you actually care for them but know they have no real feelings for you, dump them. It’s not fair to subject yourself to their disrespect. Because that’s what it is. They’re actively disrespecting you in order to get what they want. That’s not fair to you. Your time is worth so much more than that and they need to be stopped. No matter the reason for them using you, don’t allow it.



How to spot the signs of girls who are gold diggers

Thankfully, being able to tell if a girl is just using you for your money is a lot easier than you may think. They give off some pretty obvious signs that they only want you for your money and nothing more. Here’s how to spot the girls who are gold diggers so you can cut them off and move on to someone who actually respects you.



#1 Overly agreeable attitude

There are plenty of girls who are go-with-the-flow and very laid back. The difference with girls who are gold diggers is that they agree with everything you say and do with a lot of enthusiasm. This is to make you like them and want to spend money on them. It’s a manipulation tactic.



#2 She has everything in common with you

This is another way some girls will try to manipulate you. When you first get to know her, she’ll basically tell you she likes all the same things you do. You’ll know this is true if you’re the one always talking about what you like and she simply jumps in to tell you, “me too!”



#3 She compliments you too much

There comes a point when compliments are just way too much. Sure, she may really like how you look but after a while, it’s just not genuine. If she’s complimenting you over and over again, then you know it’s a lie and she just wants to butter you up so you’ll spend money on her.



#4 She uses sex as a weapon

And she’ll also hold it over your head. Basically, if you do anything wrong and she refuses to have sex with you because of it, she’s probably a gold digger. This is another way she gets you to buy her stuff. If you get her a new purse and she has sex with you again, it’s a reward system. She’s conditioning you to basically pay for her lady bits.



#5 She gushes over your job or expensive possessions

It’s less about what a good person you are and more about what you can provide her with. If you’re a doctor, it’s normal for women to think that’s really incredible because of the fact that you’re helping someone. But if your job isn’t morally all that great and she still gushes about it, it’s probably because it’s known that people in your position make a lot of money.



#6 She has expensive taste

Does she buy top-of-the-line everything? Are all of her clothes name-brand? If so, she’s definitely a gold digger. People who have really expensive taste and also don’t have a super high-paying job often need someone else to buy those things for them. Which means they’ll seek out wealthy people and latch onto them like a leech to flesh.

#7 Gifts will always make her forgive you

Basically, any time you two get into a fight and it’s resolved when you buy her something, she’s a gold digger. Problems should be sorted out through communication, not lavish gifts.



#8 She doesn’t pay attention when you talk

This is really easy to notice because she won’t be able to remember anything you say or anything important about you. It’s because she doesn’t care about you. She only cares about what’s in your wallet.



#9 She forgets your big events but never hers

Basically, she doesn’t make room in her schedule for the stuff you need her to be at but she’ll always write down things she wants to go to. Concerts, dinners, and even shopping dates with friends are never missed.



#10 She requires you to join her to expensive clubs and dinner parties

Does she have expensive taste when it comes to clubs and food, too? If so, she could only be with you for your money. Girls who are gold diggers like to dine at really nice establishments, even if they can’t afford it themselves.



#11 You don’t actually know that much about her. How much do you actually know about her? Does she talk about her family, her values, or anything of relevance to a relationship? If she doesn’t, it could be a sign she’s just a gold digger who’s after you for your money.



#12 She’s out of your league, significantly

This might be a hard one for you to admit but it’ll help you determine if she’s a gold digger or not. A girl who is very, very attractive dating a guy who isn’t exactly the best looking is cause for serious alarm. And if you make a ton of money, that might be the reason she’s attracted to you.



#13 You’re not liked by most people

On the flip side, if you’re good looking but a really big asshole, she could be a gold digger because of the amount of money you make. Nobody wants to spend their life with a mean person unless that person can compensate for it fairly.



#14 She’s actually asked for money from you

If you’ve been in a relationship for a long time and she’s asking you for money because she’s running low, that’s not a cause for alarm. It’s only when the relationship is very new and she’s already asking you for money that it becomes an issue.



#15 Her job doesn’t pay much – if she even has a job

If she even has a job, it probably doesn’t pay very well. That’s how you know she’s a gold digger and is only with you for the money. So long as she also shows other signs on this list, you’re definitely with someone who only likes you for the money.



The sad thing about girls who are gold diggers is that they have no shame. They don’t care if they’re manipulating and hurting you. It’s up to you to spot them and put an end to their spending from your bank account.