Want To Stay Young? Have More Sex

Scientists suggest sex is the key to a healthier and longer life.



A recent post from MensJournal.com stated that orgasms are the spurting fountain of youth. From heart disease, cancer, and envi ronmental causes, the benefits of sex are a factor in all three cat egories of male mortality. And many scientists believe that the more sex you have, the longer you will live.



According to Michael Roi zen, a 6 2 -ye a rold doc tor who chairs the Wellness Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, a man who has 350 orgasms a year lives about four years longer. And more than those extra four years, Roizen says, the men will feel eight years younger than their contemporaries.



Asked if there is an optimal number of orgasms for the aver age man, Roizen suggests that 700 a year could add up to eight years to your life. There is some evidence to back Roizen's claims. A Swedish study done in the '80s found that 70 -year-olds who made it to 75 were the ones still having sex, and a Duke University study that followed 252 people over 25 years concluded that frequency of intercourse was a significant predictor of longevity.



In another study in Wales, scientists interviewed nearly 1,000 men in six small villages about their sexual frequency and sent the death records to scientists so they could record the life spans.Ten years later, they found that men who had two or more orgasms a week had died at a rate half than that of the men who had orgasms less than once a month. “Sexual activity seems to have a protective effect on men's health,“ the researchers concluded.











