Bribery Victim Demands Release Of Exhibit … From Police

Related Stories A business mogul who has petitioned the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice over a bribery scandal is further prevailing upon the Sunyani Police command to as a matter of urgency release some forty hundred - one motorcycles and accessories that were taken as exhibit in a criminal case pending before the Wenchi High Court in the Brong Ahafo region.



Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, Director of Evame Motors Ghana Limited, a motor bicycle dealer in the Brong Ahafo Region who petitioned the Attorney-General’s office over a State Attorney; Theophilus Appoh, for soliciting over fifty thousand Ghana Cedis from him under pretext of helping win a criminal case pending before the court.



The victim is now demanding the whereabouts of the motorcycles and accessories that were impounded by the Brong Ahafo Police administration as exhibit in the said case titled the ‘Republic versus Jacob Adongo and two others before His Lordship Justice Sarpong at the Wench High Court.



The victim who is also a complainant in the criminal case says the Police took custody of the said motorcycles as part of their investigations to prosecute Jacob Adongo, Alhassan Issahaku for allegedly stealing several motor bicycles belong to his company in 2012 to the tune of one million Ghana Cedis.



Mr. Adjei made this appeal in an interview with the press after he received a response to a petition he had sent to the Attorney-General’s office for the removal of the State Attorney working on the said case for compromising himself in a criminal matter.



He claimed that at the last sitting of the court in Wenchi, when his lawyer demanded the whereabouts of the motorcycles and accessories numbering over four hundred worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis, the Judge maintained that it is matter for the Police to deal with but all efforts to have the Police hierarchy to have the items released has fallen on deaf ears.



According to him, his checks at the Police command in the Sunyani metropolis have proven that some elements in the administration have sold parts the motorcycles which were supposed to be exhibits pending before the court and pocketed the moneys.



He said all efforts to have the bikes traced have proven unsuccessful as the regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) kept tossing him over the whereabouts of the items.



He appealed to the Inspector –General of Police and the regional command to cause an inventory to be taken leading to the whereabouts of motorcycles and accessories as well as bring the perpetrators of this crime to book to salvage the image of the Police in the region.



Earlier, in a petition dated July 4, 2017 headlined’’ Petition to Re-assign a Criminal Case The Republic VRS Jacob Adongo and Alhassan Issahaku Pending Before His Lordship Justice Sarpong At Wenchi High Court From Mr. Theophilus Appoh of Your Sunyani Office To a Different Attorney’’ addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney -General.



A copy of the petition intercepted by this paper reads ‘I am a businessman who works with Evame Motors Ghana Limited an international company that has its headquarters in Lome-Togo and deals in motor bikes and spare parts.



I am resident in Dwomor, a suburb of Techiman and the above mentioned accused persons also based in Techiman were agents of the company.



The petition explained that in 2012, the Managing Director of the company Mr. Emile Meta sent internal auditor of the company to Techiman to audit the activities of the two accused persons regarding stocks they have received.



According to the petition, in the middle of the exercise the auditor discovered that an amount of GHS 1,000,000.00 was missing and the accused persons could not account for it.



The petition said the matter was reported to the Police and the accused persons were subsequently arrested by the Sunyani Police Command for further investigations.



The petitioner explained he was in office when Mr. Appoh came to his office and introduced himself as the person going to prosecute the case and that he will conduct the process at Wench High Court, I asked him why not Sunyani since there are three courts in the area instead of Wenchi.



“He told the judge in Wenchi is his friend and for that matter the case will be given speedy trial over there. He then took GHS 20,000 from him (the judge) to influence him in the case,” he alleged.



A sum total of thirty thousand was later wired to his mobile money accounts which have been duly recorded by the petitioner.



To my utmost shock, the first day the case was called at the Wenchi High Court, the judge gave the accused persons self- cognisance bail on the basis that their lawyer was not in court and adjourned the case to July 20, 2017 the petitioner said.



“On the day of adjournment I was in court with my lawyer when the case was called in court, the judge said the Police should go and do further investigations into the matter before he could hear the case.



The judge further granted them bail in the sum of fifty thousand Ghana Cedis with one surety each without taking into consideration the amount involved in the case”.



Meanwhile, the office of the Attorney-General in a letter date August 22, 2017 and signed by Francis Mullen Ansah (Mrs), the Principal State Attorney has acknowledged receipt of the petition stating the office is working on the petition.



But Mr. Adjei received the letter of acknowledgement from the AG’s office on September 7, 2017.



Stay tuned.