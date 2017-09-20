Obed Kweku Adjei Arrested For Impersonation, Fraud

Related Stories A 27-year old unemployed, who allegedly impersonated the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wulensi in the Northern Region, Mr. Thomas Ogajah Donkor, to defraud 33 people of GH6,558, has been arrested at Pakro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



Obed Kweku Adjei, suspect, was reported to have used the name and photograph of the MP on various to secure enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces, and employment with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



He was reported to have collected money ranging between GH100 and GH500 through mobile transfer, from the victims.



Adjei said, according to the police, it was likely many more people might have fallen victim to his scam.



The Accra Regional Police Command, Crime Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye-Kumi, who confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the suspect was in police custody assisting in investigations.



He said the arrest followed a hike in complaints about a syndicate extorting monies form job seekers through mobile money transfer.



ACP Faakye-Kumi said on September 13, intelligence revealed that the suspect has been impersonating the MP, to defraud people by using his name and photograph on various social media.



“He takes money under the pretext of enlisting them into intuitions such as the GNPC, Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Immigration Service, through mobile money transfer,” he added.



The Crime Officer said a search in Adjei’s room revealed several MTN and Vodafone subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards and assorted mobile phones.



ACP Faakye Kumi said the suspect admitted the offence in his statement adding that he would soon be put before court on the charges of impersonation and defrauding.



The Crime Officer asked people who have fallen victims to such activities, to report to the police.



