Police Officer Sells Weapons To Armed Robbers

Library Image Related Stories The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested a police detective for allegedly supplying weapons to suspected armed robbers.



Corporal Effah Kyere Williams of the Regional CID in Bolgatanga was arrested after the suspected robbers who failed in an operation, named him as their source of weapons supply.



He was also found in possession of firearms without authority.



According to the police, the Regional patrol team trailed the suspected robbers after an exchange of gunfire and succeeded in arresting them.



When they were sent to the station and asked their source of supply of the sophisticated weapons, they pointed at the Corporal Effah Kyere as the one who sold the three pistols and other weapons to them.



A search in their rooms at their homes revealed pistol boxes and ammunitions.



The suspects together with Corporal Effah Kyere have been detained for investigations.