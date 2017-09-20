Ablekuma Residents Living In Fear...

library image Related Stories Residents of Ablekuma and its environs say they are living in fear following the increasing cases of robbery attacks in the area.



Some worried residents who spoke to Adom News said several lives have been threatened with some of them robbed of their valuables.



According to them, it’s always a ‘deadly affair’ for residents to walk around in the night every day.



“We have to close very early from work. Last week I was ambushed by some robbers and my money stolen from me. They have robbed so many people and those who failed to comply are butchered. One of the security men was butchered and we are living in fear. We don’t want it to go on…,:



“A woman was abused and GH₵ 4,000.00 was taken from her. From 9pm to 4am, you shouldn’t dare come out…” one resident cried.



They are therefore calling on the police to up their game in the wake of the insecurity situation indicating that the targets of the robbers are mostly business people and other residents who have constantly been attacked in the last couple of months.



