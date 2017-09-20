Gun Selling Police Corporal Interdicted

Related Stories The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the immediate interdiction of Detective Corporal Effah Okyere Williams of the Upper East Regional Police Headquarters for allegedly selling and transferring arms to individuals without authority.



A statement signed and issued by ACP David Eklu, Director General of Police Public Affairs said the interdiction followed a report from the Upper East Regional Police Commander to the effect that the Corporal Williams who works as an Arms and Ammunition clerk is strongly suspected to be selling and transferring arms to individuals without authority.



The statement said the Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested two people for unlawful possession of fire arms and ammunition without lawful authority.



The suspects namely, Douglas Ayine Akologo alias W\O and Mumuni Yakubu alias Jacob were arrested based on information Police received that they were in possession of fire-arms.



So far, the Police has retrieved a ‘Bruni’ pistol with two rounds of ammunition together with 165 pieces of explosives from suspect Douglas Ayine Akolgo alias W\O during a search in his residence.



It said further investigations are ongoing to establish the extent of involvement of the Detective Corporal in the illegal sale and transfer of the arms.



Corporal Effah Okyere Williams who is currently in Police custody will be dealt with in accordance with the Police internal disciplinary proceedings in addition to possible criminal prosecution after investigation, ACP Eklu indicated