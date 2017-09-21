UN General Assembly: Akufo-Addo Delivers Maiden Speech Today

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo will Thursday afternoon deliver his maiden speech to world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The President is expected to highlight several interventions being pursued by his government since he assumed the mantle of leadership, especially the Free Senior High School programme, the One District One Factory among others.



Nana Akufo-Addo is also expected to touch on political and socio-economic developments in Africa, interventions to address economic challenges and draw the world's attention to the need to actively offer quality partnership to African countries instead of aid.



The President was at the opening session of the UN assembly with a host of other stakeholders from across the globe.



The President as part of his participation, delivered an address at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development, on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid."



The President is accompanied by a delegation including the Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba and his Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare joined other world leaders to debate on Sustainable development goals.



Since 1945, the UN General Assembly has been the main deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the UN.



The Assembly is the only organ in the UN that gives all member states equal representation. The assembly adopts a working agenda each year and this year, a new item, dubbed " The responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" has been added to the agenda.













