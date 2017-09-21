One More Grabbed And Arraigned Over Major Mahama’s Death

Related Stories The Police have arraigned another suspect for his involvement in the death of Major Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi.



Bismarck Abanga was arrested on September 14 this year after he had returned to Denkyira Obuasi.



He was handed over to the Police on September 17.



The court presided over by Mr Joshua Caleb Abaidoo on Tuesday remanded him into lawful custody to reappear with other accused persons on September 25.



Five days ago Emmanuel Boadu, a brick layer, was arrested at Elubo in the Western Region on September 12, this year by the Police and arraigned.



Major Mahama was on a national assignment at Denkyira Obuasi, when on May 29, this year, he was lynched by some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he had a pistol in his back pocket.



The mob ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Army.