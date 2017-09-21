Swaziland's King, Mswati III Marries A 19-Year-Old As His 14th Wife (Photo)

Siphelele(middle) at the reed dance after she was chosen by King Mswati the Third Related Stories After weeks of speculation, Swaziland’s King Mswati the Third has officially unveiled a new bride, Siphelele Mashwama (19), daughter of a Swaziland Cabinet minister, Jabulile Mashwama.



At the annual reed dance held last week, popularly known as the Umhlanga Annual Reed Dance, Siphelele was given red feathers known as emagwalagwala, a bird that is associated with the royal family. Siphelele is the fourteenth wife including his other wives that left him.



King Mswati’ birth name is Makhosetive Dlamini, which means “King of Nations”. When Mswati’s father, King Sobhuza II died, Mswati was only 14 years old. Because Mswati was still attending school at this time, two of his father’s queens (Queen Dzeliwe Shongwe, and Queen Ntombi Tfwala) stepped in as regent until Mswati could have position of the throne.









Source: http://mpumalanganews.co.za Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.