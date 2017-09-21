Integrate HIV/AIDS education In Schools – First Lady

Related Stories The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on African countries to make conscious efforts to integrate HIV/AIDS education in schools.



Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that Africa is the most affected region, with 25.6 million people living with HIV in 2016. The African region also accounts for almost two thirds of the global total of new HIV infections.



Integrating HIV/AIDS education in schools, according to Mrs Akufo-Addo, will help reduce infections and protect the future of African youth.



Mrs Akufo-Addo said this at the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) meeting in New York on Tuesday.



The meeting was on the theme: “Global Partnership towards harnessing the demographic dividend in Africa.”



Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that Africa’s youthful population remains the hope of the continent for the future and “we must harness their potential”.







